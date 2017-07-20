Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, July 20th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Francis Joseph McGinley, Loughmult, Bruckless

- Bridget McGrath, Drumherrive, Ramelton

- William Grant, Umericam , Buncrana

- Michael Gara, Glasgow and Glencolmcille

Francis Joseph McGinley, Loughmult, Bruckless

The death has taken place at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Francis Joseph McGinley, late of Loughmult, Bruckless.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 22nd, at 12 noon in the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny, patients comfort fund, care of any family member or John B O’Donnell Funeral Director.

Family time from 10 pm to 11 am.



Bridget McGrath, Drumherrive, Ramelton

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Bridget McGrath, née Aiken, Drumherrive, Ramelton.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass is on Friday, July 21st, at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

William Grant, Umericam , Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Buncrana Nursing Unit of William Grant, late of Umericam, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at the home of his daughter Breege and Eamon Sweeney in Umericam , Buncrana.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, July 21, at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Gara, Glasgow and Glencolmcille

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Michael Gara, late of 273 Bellahouston Drive, Mosspark, Glasgow and formerly of Ballard, Glencolmcille.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday 25th July in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Cardonald at 10am.

Burial will take place afterwards in Linn Cemetery, Castlemilk, Glasgow.

