Donegal father of five accused of human trafficking

A Donegal father-of-five, who is charged with human trafficking, is one of two men due to be arraigned at Sligo Circuit Court in December.

40-year-old Sorin Corpaci, Fortwell, Letterkenny is accused of trafficking Mr Gheorgha Bogdan from May 28 to September 9 2015 at a car wash on Pearse Road Sligo.

The case will be the first prosecution under updated Human Trafficking legislation brought in by the government.

The crime carries the maximum penalty on conviction from 14 years to life in prison.

Mr Corpaci had a Book of Evidence served on him at Sligo District Court on July 13.

In Ireland for 18 years

He told that sitting that he had been living in Ireland for the past 18 years and would not need an interpreter for his circuit court trial.

Judge Kevin Kilrane remanded Mr Corpaci on continuing cash bail of 2,000 euro to appear before Sligo Circuit Court on Tuesday.

At that sitting of Sligo Circuit Court, a request was granted for the defendant to have a senior counsel at his arraignment in December.

His bail conditions are that he must live at Fortwell Court, Letterkenny, sign on at Letterkenny Garda Station every Wednesday, be of good behaviour, not interfere with any witnesses and surrender his passport and driver’s licence.

His defence solicitor Kieran O’Gorman previously told the district court that Mr Corpaci had already surrendered his passport.

He said his client was a father-of-five and received 500 euro per week.Co-defendant Augustin Covaci, Seaview Drive, Cartron Point, Sligo is facing an identical trafficking charge.

The 35-year-old has been out on cash bail of 500 euro since a Sligo District Court appearance in February.

He was first arrested in January and taken to Ballymote Garda Station where he was charged and cautioned.

Detective Garda Michael Carr told last January’s Sligo District Court that he arrested this accused at 7.50 am at his home in Cartron before bringing him to Ballymote Garda Station.

In reply to the charge the accused said:

“I’m not guilty with anything.

“I didn’t force Gheorgha to do anything”.

His defence solicitor, Seamus Monaghan, told that January sitting that his client had been living in Sligo for the past two and a half years and was a father-of-four.

Tuesday’s circuit sitting in Sligo was told that both men were remanded on continuing bail.

Judge Keenan Johnson remanded both accused for their arraignment at Sligo Circuit Court on December 12.