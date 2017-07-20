Man and woman appear in court after seizure of cannabis in Donegal

A man and a woman have appeared at court in Letterkenny following the seizure of a substantial amount of cannabis in the town last night.

Shane Valentine (24) and Victoria Campbell (20), both of 69 Glenoughty Close, Letterkenny, appeared at this morning’s sitting of Letterkenny District Court. They are both charged with possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply at 69 Glenoughty Close on July 19th.

Following a brief hearing Judge Paul Kelly released both on bail on a number of conditions to appear before the court on October 19th.

The conditions include signing on at Letterkenny Garda Station and keeping a curfew.