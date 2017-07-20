Man and woman appear in court after seizure of cannabis in Donegal
Cannabis seized in Letterkenny
A man and a woman have appeared at court in Letterkenny following the seizure of a substantial amount of cannabis in the town last night.
Shane Valentine (24) and Victoria Campbell (20), both of 69 Glenoughty Close, Letterkenny, appeared at this morning’s sitting of Letterkenny District Court. They are both charged with possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply at 69 Glenoughty Close on July 19th.
Following a brief
The conditions include signing on at Letterkenny Garda Station and keeping a curfew.
The court heard that an undisclosed amount of cash was seized from the address. Judge Kelly granted an application from
