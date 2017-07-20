Naval vessel which rescued thousands in the Mediterranean to visit Donegal next month

A naval vessel which rescued thousands of migrants from the Mediterranean Sea is to visit Donegal next month.

The LÉ James Joyce is to pay a visit to Donegal in time for the Rathmullan Community Festival and annual Regatta.

Subject to operational commitments, LÉ James Joyce will set anchor at Rathmullan pier on Sunday, August 6th, Donegal TD Joe McHugh has announced.

LÉ James Joyce is a Samuel Beckett-class offshore patrol vessel and entered service in 2015. The vessel rescued 2,491 people and assisted in the rescue of a further 1,082 people during a three-month deployment in the Mediterranean last year as part of the government’s response to the EU migrant crisis.

The festival is scheduled to begin on Saturday, August 5th culminating in Regatta Day on Monday, August 7th.

"I want to thank the Minister with Responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe and the Naval Service for assisting in this visit," said Minister McHugh.

"I'd also like to thank the Naval Service who have agreed to a request from me on behalf of the festival organisers ."

Minister Kehoe said: “The permanent Defence Force has a long and proud association with County Donegal with personnel based at Finner Camp. The visit of LÉ James Joyce will provide an insight into the important maritime duties of the Defence Forces, through the personal experiences of her crew.

“LÉ James Joyce is one of the new Naval Service vessels which the Government has recently invested in to ensure our Naval Service is equipped with modern vessels and technology to perform their duties.”

Minister McHugh added: "Our Naval Service does important work here at home and abroad and when it is possible we do try to facilitate visits from members of the public.

"On this occasion the LE James Joyce is available to dock in Rathmullan where the crew will be happy to meet members of the public and talk about the work they do on behalf of the country."