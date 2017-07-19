Donegal skies lit up with spectacular lightening show last night

Heavy thundery showers may cause some localised flooding in parts of Donegal today.

Met Eirean have a Status Yellow thunder warning in place as up to 20mm to 35mm of rain is fore cast. they also have a small craft and blight warning in effect.

They report : “Heavy rain or showers with a risk of thunder and localised flooding. The rain will gradually clear north eastwards through the course of the afternoon and evening with some brighter drier weather extending from the southwest. Highest afternoon temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees. Moderate southeast winds will veer west to northwest with the clearance of the rain and freshen but increase strong along the Atlantic coasts.”

A Status Yellow weather warning is in place across the country, with heavy showers expected to bring 20mm to 35mm of rain to many areas.There was great deal of lightning activity just off the coast of Donegal last night.

These amazing images were taken by Kenneth McDonagh of the Donegal Weather Channel website and Facebook page.

Kenneth and fellow photographer Noel Keating spent last night “storm chasing” and caught some breath taking images off the Donegal coast.

Kenneth explained: “These shots were taken from Creevy looking over Donegal Bay towards Donegal Town. Barnesmore. Killybegs, Mountcharles where some big bolts had been hitting. At some stages it was two a minute”.