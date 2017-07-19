Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, July 19th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Angela Gormley, Drumcroil, Ballintra

The deaths has occurred at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Angela Gormley, late Drumcroil, Ballintra.

Her remains are reposing at her son Pat and daughter in law Mary’s residence, Rockhill, Ballintra, today, Wednesday, July 19th, from 12 noon to 10pm.

Funeral from there to St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra on Thursday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member. House Private to family on the morning of the funeral, please.

Margaret Connaghan, White Hill, Gartan

The death has taken place at Abbey Village, Kilmacrennan of Margaret Connaghan, late of White Hill, Gartan.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at 11am on Thursday July 20th, followed by burial in Gartan graveyard.



Brian McDaid , Ballybotemple, Cloghan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brian McDaid, late of Ballybotemple, Cloghan.

Removal from Marley’s Funeral Home, Letterkenny at 6pm today, Tuesday July 18th,, travelling via Glenswilly, to his late residence.

Funeral Mass is on Thursday July 20th at 12noon in The Chapel of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, with burial afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9pm. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Meningitis Research Fund care of any family member.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Alexander Armstrong, Creggan, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Alexander Armstrong, late of, Creggan, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at McCool’s Funeral Home, Ballybofey on Tuesday July 18th, from 6pm until 9pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday July 19th at 1.30pm for Service in Stranorlar Parish Church at 2pm, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Brindley Manor, Nursing Home, comfort fund, C/o any family member.

Maggie Coyle née Doherty, Lunniagh Beag, Gweedore

The death has occurred of Maggie Coyle née Doherty, Lunniagh Beag, Gweedore.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral mass in St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg on Wednesday morning July 19th at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallen cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Gweedore Day centre c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty funeral director. Rosary on both nights at 9pm. House private from 10pm to 10am.

William Grant, Umericam, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Buncrana Nursing Unit of William Grant, late of Umericam, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at the home of his daughter Breege and Eamon Sweeney in Umericam, Buncrana.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, July 21, at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



