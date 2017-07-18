30 new jobs as retail chain open new Donegal store

Up to 30 news jobs have been created with the opening a new store by the frozen food supermarket chain Iceland, in Letterkenny today.

The well-known retailer opened their newest Irish store located in the Courtyard Shopping Centre, Main Street, Letterkenny.

The opening of their new Donegal branch is part of a €12 million investment into nine new stores in Ireland this year.

Letterkenny marks the fourth store in that investment, with Limerick, Gorey, Shannon, Fermoy and Ballincollig to follow in the coming months.

The new 7,800-sq. Ft. store in Letterkenny sees the creation of 30 jobs, bringing the number of staff in Iceland Ireland to 360, up 100 from this time last year.

Ron Metcalfe, Managing Director of Iceland Ireland commented: “We’re delighted to announce the opening of our second Iceland store this month, this time in Donegal. This is an exciting return for Iceland to Letterkenny and we’re looking forward to welcoming our new colleagues into the Iceland family.”

Thomas McAree, Iceland Letterkenny Store Manager added: “I’m delighted to be part of the first Iceland store in the north west of Ireland. We’re looking forward to meeting new customers here in Letterkenny and bringing a wide range of fantastic savings to their shopping trolleys. We are excited for the community to experience all that Iceland has to offer as we open the doors here today”.