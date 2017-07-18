Donegal house prices down in property "Wealth Report"

The average house price in Donegal is €142,332, according to property website Daft.ie, new “Wealth Report”.

This places the county 49th in a league table of 54 areas surveyed for 2017. This places Donegal down five places from it 44th place finish in the 2012 survey of Ireland’s most expensive properties.

The report showede he Donegal was fifth in the top five of the most expensive markets in the Ulster/Connacht region behind Galway City, Galway County, Monaghan and Cavan.

The report also details that Donegal finished above Mayo (€140,939), Roscommon, (€128,090) Sligo, (€126,560) Leitrim (€121,093) and Longford (€116,843).

The most expensive area in the country to buy a house is south Co. Dublin, with the average asking price at €548,008.