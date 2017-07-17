Donegal man gearing up for charity cycle in Clare

Well-known Letterkenny-based engineer, Damien McKay, is gearing up for a 160km cycle challenge in Co. Clare to support the good work of a local charity that helps children with autism.

Damien has been busy taking part in a number of lengthy cycle events in the lead-up to the 160km Ring of Clare Charity Cycle on the 29th of July.

Damien said he is looking forward to supporting this event as all the proceeds raised are going to The Clare Crusaders Children's Clinic, a self-funded group that helps children with autism.

Damien said the group do great work and do not receive any State funding, and he asked people to make a small donation if they can. The minimum amount is €3, which can be made online via https://give.everydayhero.com/ie/damien-1

Damien said the service provides free therapy and specialist treatment to over 350 children with special needs. It must raise over €250,000 per annum to provide the current level of therapy for children.

They now have nine staff members delivering approximately 200 hours of therapy per week, catering for over 40 per cent of children in County Clare with special needs.

Damien said the service is provided free to those who need it. “It is a really great charity and the fundraising has been going well so far so I’d like to thank those who have made donations,” he said. “The good that is done by the group will make this cycle all worthwhile.”

The clinic was opened in 2007, thanks to the dedication and hard work of a group of parents, to overcome the lack of publicly available treatment for children with autism and cerebral palsy. It was a community response to the lack of access to services that children with disabilities need in order to meet their potential.