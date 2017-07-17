Plenty of summer sun for Donegal today

There will be sunny skies and warm temperatures across Donegal throughout the day.

Fresh breezy conditions along the coast but generally temperature to range between 20 to 25 degrees.

Met Eireann are forecasting that later it will remain dry tonight with clear skies. Lowest temperatures 10 to 14 degrees and in almost calm conditions fog patches will form.

Tuesday will be mostly dry, warm and sunny with possible afternoon temperatures of 20 to 27 degrees.

Possible showers moving up from the south in the evening.