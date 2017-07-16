Minister Simon Coveney delivers the 17th annual John Hume lecture

The 37th annual MacGill Summer School got underway tonight, with Minister Simon Coveney delivering the 17th annual John Hume lecture.

The MacGill Summer School, this year with the theme, “Global Turbulence and Uncertainty: Ireland and Europe Must Prepare for a New Era”, runs through Friday, July 21st, in Glenties.

Simon Coveney, minister for foreign affairs and trade, delivered the 17th annual Hume lecture on Sunday, following the summer school’s opening address by French Ambassador to Ireland, Stephane Crouzat.

Tomorrow, Monday, sessions feature panels discussing such critical issues as “Brexit: The Certainties, the Uncertainties and the Unknown?” at 11am; and “Responding to the Security Threats Against Europe, its Democracies and its Citizens” at 4pm. Open forums follow both sessions.

“I’m hoping that people from different sectors of public life – industry, business, farming, fishing and all the different organisations that are concerned by this subject – that they will come,” Joe Mulholland, director of the summer school, said. “It is a very good opportunity.”

He said, “We would like to have as many people in the hall on the Monday to create a good question and answer session and explore the issues from various points of view.”

Summer school proceedings will be webcast live from Glenties at the Donegal County Council website, www.donegalcoco.ie.