Count to start soon at Fianna Fáil selection convention for Donegal seat

Counting is to get under way shortly at the Fianna Fáil selection convention this evening, which will select a replacement for the late Donegal county councillor, Sean McEniff.

Observers said they expect a tight race in the four-way contest, as voting continues at the Mill Park Hotel in Donegal town. Voting will close this evening at 8.30pm, when the count will begin.

The vacancy on Donegal County Council as a result of Cllr McEniff's death in April has generated considerable interest in political circles, with four candidates contesting the vacancy.

Party members will choose from former Bundoran town councillor Elizabeth McIntyre, daughter of the late councillor, Sean McEniff; former Ballyshannon town councillor, Billy Grimes; Micheál Naughton, a hotel manager working in Letterkenny and living in Laghey; and Roger Meehan from Dunkineely, who has been active in the party for many years.