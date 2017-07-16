Couple marries in unique 'DIY chapel’ in Sligo

Wedding bells were ringing in a most unique chapel of love, perched high above the raging Atlantic at Mullaghmore Head on Saturday.

Alannah O’Donnell, a niece of the well-known O’Dowd family in the seaside village, and Luke Bride decided to say we will in their very own chapel on the hill.

And that meant eight hours of frantic work, building a white-cladded building with a green zinc-type roof on land owned by the O’Dowd family.

This portable piece of paradise is the ultimate one-stop shop for any couple wanting to do their very own “church wedding”.

The civil ceremony was conducted in a beautifully finished interior with flowers, and tables suitably bedecked.

The chapel was perched on breeze blocks and a wooden gangplank was erected for the bride to enter her very own chapel.

Scores of by passersby stopped to take a pictures as final preparations were made to make this a very special day for Alannah and Luke.

There were electric generators and portaloos at the back of the unique chapel.

The Democrat managed to get an exclusive interview with the “Bride”.

A clearly excited Luke Bride told the Democrat, “Alannah and I live in Melbourne but most of Alannah’s family have lived down around Mullaghmore and Cliffoney.

“She spent all her summers here and just loves the place.

“We wanted to do it here in Ireland and we wanted to do it on the cliffs and it is just beautiful.”

Luke added: “We got in touch with Red Barn, who do a lot of set designs, and they have done a great job.

“They put it up real quick and then the weather turned a bit rough.

“We have everything you could wish for inside and my family are running a taco bar and we have something for everyone.” There was also a full pig on a spit and oysters.

“We told the gardaí we would be going to 1am in the morning so we will just have to wait and see how it goes, but I am sure it will go very well,” Luke said.

Indeed!