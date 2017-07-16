Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, July 16th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Mary Caterson, née McCarry, Castlederg and formerly of Dunfanaghy

- Rita McCullins, Ballinakillew, Laghey

- Isobel Dickson (née Fisher), 7 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny

- Maureen Brennan, Roscaoin, Rathmullan

- Maurice Bonar, Douglas, Cork / Convoy

- Connell O’Gara, Carrick Lower

Rita McCullins, Ballinakillew, Laghey

The death has taken place of Rita McCullins, Ballinakillew, Laghey.

Removal from Donegal Community Hospital at 5pm today, Sunday, to Drumholm Parish Church, Ballintra.

Funeral Service in Drumholm Parish Church at 2pm Monday, followed by burial in Drumholm graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital Patient’s comfort fund, c/o George Irwin Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary Caterson, née McCarry, Castlederg and formerly of Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Mary Caterson, née McCarry, 7, Killcurragh Park, Cavan Road, Castlederg and formerly of Dunfanaghy.

Remains will repose at her late home from 6pm on Saturday, 15th July.

Funeral from there at 10.30am on Monday, 17th July, for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ward 3, Altnagelvin Hospital c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, Castlederg.

Isobel Dickson (née Fisher), 7 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place of Isobel Dickson (née Fisher), 7 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny and formerly Ramelton.

Isobel’s remains will repose at her home 7, Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny from 2pm today, Sunday 16th July.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, 18th July, going to Conwal Parish Church for Service of Thanksgiving at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Flowers welcome or donations if desired to St Joseph’s Community Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, funeral director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time please from 10pm until 11am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Maureen Brennan, Roscaoin, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Maureen Brennan, Roscaoin, Rathmullan.

Reposing at her late residence from Friday, July 14th. Funeral Mass in St Joseph's Church, Rathmullan at 12.30pm, on Sunday, followed by burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Family time please, from 11pm until 11am and also on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice.

Maurice Bonar, Douglas, Cork / Convoy

The death has taken place, peacefully, at Cork University Hospital, of Maurice Bonar, Douglas Cork/Convoy.

Lying in repose at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh O’Connor Ltd. Reposing from 3pm on Saturday, followed by Rosary and removal at 5pm to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ballinlough.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday. Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. House private please.

Connell O’Gara, Carrick Lower

The death has occurred at St. James Hospital, Dublin of Connell O’Gara, late of Carrick Lower.

Remains leaving Corrigan's Funeral Home, 5 Lower Camden Street, Dublin at 2pm on Friday, 14th July, to arrive at his late residence for 7pm.

Removal on Sunday morning to St Columba's Church, Carrick, for funeral Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the cardiology unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, and these can be made through Curran's Funeral Services or any family member.

