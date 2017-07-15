Consultation period extended for draft Donegal County Development Plan

The public consultation period for the Donegal County Development Plan has been extended to 4pm on Friday, 1st September, 2017.

The period has been extended to allow extra time for members of the public to make submissions to the plan due to a misprint of the email address on Donegal County Council’s website, and to allow more time during the holiday period.

If someone made a submission by email before 13th July, 2017, and did not receive an acknowledgement email by return, their submission may not have been received. The council apologises for the error and is asking people to resend submission to donegalcdp@donegalcoco.ie.

The Draft County Donegal Development Plan 2018-2024 and Environmental Report has been prepared by Donegal County Council and sets out a land use planning policy framework to guide the way the county will be developed into the future. When adopted, the policies in the plan will be a material consideration in making decisions on planning applications in Donegal.

This is the first consolidated plan for the entire functional area of Donegal County Council, including the former town council areas of Letterkenny, Buncrana and Bundoran.

Submissions or observations on the Draft County Donegal Development Plan 2018- 2024 and Environmental Report can be made before 4pm on Friday, 1st September, 2017, and submissions will be taken into consideration before the making of the plan.

Submissions can be made by post to the Central Planning Unit, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford or by email to donegalcdp@donegalcoco.ie.

There's more on the draft development plan at the council website, www.donegalcoco.ie.