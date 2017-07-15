Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, July 15th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Gibson, Kilgort, St. Johnston

- Maureen Brennan, Roscaoin, Rathmullan

- Maurice Bonar, Douglas, Cork / Convoy

- Margaret Elizabeth Colton (née Carlin), Castleknock, Dublin / Castlefin

- Connell O’Gara, Carrick Lower

- Nan Doran, St Bodan’s, Culdaff

- Bobby Frizell, Augheygault, Drumkeen

Mary Gibson, Kilgort, St. Johnston

The death has taken place of Mary Gibson, Kilgort, St. Johnston.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal from there at 1.30pm today, Saturday, for funeral Mass in St Baithin's Church, St. Johnston at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen Brennan, Roscaoin, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Maureen Brennan, Roscaoin, Rathmullan.

Reposing at her late residence from Friday, July 14th. Funeral Mass in St Joseph's Church, Rathmullan at 12.30pm, on Sunday, followed by burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Family time please, from 11pm until 11am and also on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice.

Maurice Bonar, Douglas, Cork / Convoy

The death has taken place, peacefully, at Cork University Hospital, of Maurice Bonar, Douglas Cork/Convoy.

Lying in repose at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh O’Connor Ltd. Reposing from 3pm on Saturday, followed by Rosary and removal at 5pm to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ballinlough.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday. Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. House private please.

Margaret Elizabeth (Madge) Colton (née Carlin), Castleknock, Dublin/Castlefin

The death has taken place in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital of Margaret Elizabeth (Madge) Colton (née Carlin), Castleknock, Dublin / Castlefin.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Ave., Blanchardstown on Friday evening, July 14th, between 5pm and 7pm. with removal on Saturday morning, July 15th, to St. Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Castlefinn, arriving at approx. 6pm.

Funeral on Sunday morning, July 16th, after 11am Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Connell O’Gara, Carrick Lower

The death has occurred at St. James Hospital, Dublin of Connell O’Gara, late of Carrick Lower.

Remains leaving Corrigan's Funeral Home, 5 Lower Camden Street, Dublin at 2pm on Friday, 14th July, to arrive at his late residence for 7pm.

Removal on Sunday morning to St Columba's Church, Carrick, for funeral Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the cardiology unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, and these can be made through Curran's Funeral Services or any family member.

Nan Doran, St Bodan’s, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Nan Doran, late of St Bodan’s, Culdaff.

Removal from the hospital Thursday, 13th July, at 3pm, going to her son Teddy’s residence at 85 Cara Bay, Culdaff.

Funeral from her son Teddy’s residence, 85 Cara Bay, Culdaff, at 10.30am today, Saturday, to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Hospice Ward, Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Bobby Frizell, Augheygault, Drumkeen

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bobby Frizell, late of Augheygault, Drumkeen.

His remains will be reposing at his son Robert’s residence at Mondooey, Manorcunningham from 8.30pm, Thursday, July 13th.

Funeral at 1pm today, Saturday, for service at Convoy Presbyterian Church at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm till 11am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Convoy Presbyterian Church Repair Fund, c/o Ernie Gibson Funeral Director, Convoy.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.