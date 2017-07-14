Tributes pour in for popular Donegal broadcaster

It was an emotional Shaun Doherty who signed off from his Highland Radio show on Friday afternoon for the last time after 27 years in the hot seat.

Glowing tributes were paid to the popular broadcaster over the course of the show, and he accepted the invitation to become patron of the Donegal Hospice extended to him live on air by Dr James McDaid.

Two weeks ago, the popular broadcaster announced to his listeners that he was quitting his role.

And after his final weekly newspaper review in the company of Pat McArt, Mary Harte and Christy Galligan on Friday, Shaun was escorted upstairs for the remaining two hours of the show, where an invited audience was waiting for the unsuspecting Stoke-on-Trent native.

Among them were two of his sisters, Marie and Sharon, and many of the friends and associates he gotten to know so well since taking his first steps into local radio with Donegal Community Radio (DCR) 30 years ago.

Among those interviewed by presenter Lee Gooch, who was assisted by John Breslin on a roving microphone, were Donegal County Council Chief Executive, Seamus Neely; Letterkenny University Hospital Manager, Sean Murphy; Garda Inspector Michael Harrison; Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Gerry McMonagle; DCR founder, Bobby McDaid; Bishop of Raphoe, Dr Philip Boyce; Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Bishop Ken Good; former Highland Radio director, Packie Keeney; current director, Billy Patterson; Professor Roy Greenslade; country singers Susan McCann and Dominic Kirwan; Danny O’Carroll of Mrs Brown’s Boys; Maureen Gibbons, who was the first producer of the Shaun Doherty Show; Donegal Person of the Year, Stephen McCahill; and Highland Radio owner, Gerry Rabbitte.

Recorded tributes from Enya; Gay Byrne; Alexandra Anastasia "Sacha" Hamilton, Duchess of Abercorn; and Gerry Robinson were played, while there were also live link-ups with Daniel and Majella O’Donnell, former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, Packie Bonner and Phil Coulter.