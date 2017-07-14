Former Mary from Dungloe winner ties the knot in Donegal

Former Mary from Dungloe winner, Debbie Rodgers, arrives at the church in her home town of Burtonport for her marriage to Patrick O’Donnell.

Debbie and Patrick are both are teachers and working in Abu Dhabi - in the group picture Debbie is picture with her father Joe, bridesmaids, flowergirls and pageboy before heading up the aisle today.

Debbie won the Mary From Dungloe title in 2011.