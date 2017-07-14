Aonach Jack returns to Donegal on Saturday

The popular fair, Aonach Jack, returns to Meenaleck, Crolly this Saturday, continuing a tradition that began in the area in the 19th century.

Aonach Jack, or Jack’s Fair, was founded around 1850, and the fair was a popular annual event until it ceased some years after World War II. Although the fair has taken place every few years since the 1980s, locals got together in more recent years make it an annual event.

Aonach Jack will be held from 12 noon to 5pm this Saturday, July 15th, at Meenaleck, Crolly.

Following on the success of the event over the years, which has seen hundreds of people flock to Meenaleck every summer for the traditional event, dozens of stalls, farm animals and children’s entertainment will once again be on display at the fair, held outside one of the country’s most famous pubs, Leo’s Tavern, home of Clannad and Enya.

As always, the fair will have a particular focus on handmade arts and crafts and local produce, and will draw handmade items from craftspeople and artisans working across the county and farther afield.

Crafts and other products and skills coming to Meenaleck this weekend will include Donegal Pens, knitwear, jewellery, fairy crafts, basket weaving, handmade cards, Celtic design crafts, slate art, and natural health products, as well as homemade breads, cakes, cupcakes, buns, deli and health foods and other treats.

Music always plays a big part on the day, with outdoor music adding to the atmosphere, and you never know what fantastic local musicians might turn up to play a bit of music in Leo’s Tavern.

Some of the music will include the fabulous Fastest’s Folk on Saturday night, Moya Brennan with Club Beo on Friday night, and the talented Fiorúisce on Sunday night with surprise guests dropping in throughout the weekend.

An event suitable for all the family, Aonach Jack will also feature children’s entertainment – face-painting, donkey rides, Aonach Jack’s kids talent competition, ice cream, popcorn and farmyard animals – sure to keep little ones entertained.

For kids to enter the Aonach’s Talent Competition please call 087 772 7465. Keep track of updates at the Aonach Jack Facebook page.