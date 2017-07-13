Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, July 13th, 2013

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Connell O’Gara, Carrick Lower

- Nan Doran, St Bodan’s, Culdaff

- Hughie Kennedy, Ballybrillaghan, Mountcharles

- Bobby Frizell, Augheygault, Drumkeen



Connell O’Gara, Carrick Lower

The deaths has occurred at St. James Hospital, Dublin of Connell O’Gara, late of Carrick Lower.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.



Nan Doran, St Bodan’s, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Nan Doran, late of St Bodan’s, Culdaff.

Removal from the hospital today, Thursday 13th July, at 3pm, going to her son Teddy’s residence at 85 Cara Bay, Culdaff.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later.

Family flowers only or donations if desired to the Hospice Ward, Carndonagh Community Hospital C/O any family member, or Liam Collins, Funeral Directors, Culdaff.



Hughie Kennedy, Ballybrillaghan, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Hughie Kennedy, late of Ballybrillaghan, Mountcharles.Remains arriving at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, on Thursday evening for 7pm to repose overnight.Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday morning with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Donegal Community Hospital, C/o John McGowan Funeral Directors. Parking available beside the wake house, please follow the signs.

Rosary at 9pm tonight. House private from after the rosary until 10am.

Michael McGowan, Edenville, Kinlough

The death has taken place in London of Michael McGowan, late of Edenville, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Removal of remains to St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, on Friday morning, July 14th, for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterward in St Aidan’s Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to a charity of one’s choice. House strictly private please.

Bobby Frizell, Augheygault, Drumkeen

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bobby Frizell, late Augheygault, Drumkeen.

His remains will be reposing at his son Robert’s residence at Mondooey, Manorcunningham from 8.30pm this evening, Thursday, July 13.

Funeral on Saturday at 1pm for service at Convoy Presbyterian Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Convoy Presbyterian Church Repair Fund, ℅ Ernie Gibson Funeral Director, Convoy.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.