'Disturbance' in Donegal

Disturbance are proud to present, in association with host venue No. 58 at Central Bar, the Dublin-based Space Rock heroes Wild Rocket, who are launching their new album, Dissociation Mechanics, on Saturday, 15th July.

The monthly night for bands who like to make a noise continues with one of Ireland’s finest noise-making bands, Wild Rocket, who boast guitar effects maestro and Letterkenny’s own Cian ‘Moose’ Megannety in its line-up.

It’s at No 58 in The Central in Letterkenny on Saturday, 15th July, and support comes from Tuath. It all kicks off around 10pm and admission is only a fiver. Doors open at 9:30pm