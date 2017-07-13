Festival celebrates Donegal buskers

The countdown is on to the third annual Letterkenny Busking Festival taking place along the main street this Saturday, 15th July.



Musicians, street entertainers and performers of all kinds are preparing their sets to compete for a prize fund of €1,000. Entries are open to all types of street performers, and if last year’s event was anything to go by the quality of the busking will be top class.

Buskers will take to the streets from 1pm to 4.40pm on Saturday, creating a fun day for all the family in Letterkenny.



The music brings a great atmosphere to the town and this year’s event coincides with the Seisiún Music Trail that is taking place in venues across Letterkenny that evening as part of the Earagail Arts Festival, making for a full day of music in Letterkenny.



“Bringing music on to the street on a Saturday afternoon always brings a feel-good atmosphere, especially in the summer," said Gerard McCormick, president of Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce. The chamber is organising the Busking Festival through its ShopLK Brand.

“Last year we were pleased with the level of entries," Gerard said. "It brought lots of music out on to the streets and the response and feedback were excellent. This year we are hoping to build on this to bring in more pitches. With the prize fund on offer we know we’ll have a high standard of acts and we encourage everyone to come out and support the buskers on the day”.



He said that ShopLK was all about enjoying the best shopping experience in Letterkenny, "and we want our regular customers and visitors to the town to really enjoy what Letterkenny has to offer." This type of event is funded through the retail promotion initiative from Donegal County Council.



The competition is open to buskers and street performers/entertainers of all disciplines. All performers who want to take part must register at the Market Centre, Main Street, Letterkenny between 11.30am and 12.30pm on the day. Performers will be allocated a slot and will be required to perform from 1pm until 4pm. The acts will then be judged anonymously during the afternoon and the winner will be announced at 4.30pm at Market Centre, Main Street, Letterkenny.



To pre-register for the competition and get more information on the format of the day and the rules and regulations, visit the Letterkenny Busking Festival Facebook page or email letterkennybuskingfestival@gmail.com