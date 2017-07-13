'No Barriers' at all-inclusive Donegal sport event

The No Barriers Foundation are hosting a No Barriers Sports Day and Fun Walk this Saturday at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

The fundraising and promotional event aims to raise funds for the Positive Steps Campaign, which proposes to purchase a robotic exoskeleton for the use of clients with mobility problems in Donegal.

Inclusive, 30-minute sports sessions will be held from 2 to 4pm on Saturday, July 15th, in the indoor courts, including wheelchair basketball, hurling, badminton, boccia and football for all.

Registration is from 1 to 1.45pm on Saturday, in the main concourse of the leisure centre. Organisers are encouraging early registration: There will be an opportunity for participants to select the activities they wish to take part in, but with two to four sessions of each activity and a maximum of 14 participants per session, these slots may fill quickly.

True to the ethos of the No Barriers Foundation, this will be a fully inclusive event, and organisers hope to encourage everyone, regardless of age or ability to attend on the day - there will be something for everyone.

There will also be an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets during registration for an annual membership for the Aura, which the centre has donated.

Organisers plan to have hand-cycles available on the day on the outdoor, seven-lane track.

The event will also feature qualified coaches from the GAA, FAI, Disability Sports Northern Ireland, Three Rivers Badminton Group and Donegal Sports Partnership, who have offered their services free of charge.

Compere for the day will be Adrian Harmon from AA Roadwatch.

Gary Kavanagh, one of the head judges of the All Ireland Skateboarding Championships, will provide a skateboarding demonstration from registration time until 3pm in the skate park. Gary has also offered to bring up his UFC Championship belt, if anyone is interested in a unique photo opportunity.

There will be a presentation of certificates of participation from 4 to 4.30pm, followed by a demonstration of the Ekso bionic exoskeleton by Gerry McCabe, an active user of the exoskeleton.

At 5pm Gerry, walking in his own exoskeleton, will commence a fun walk around the track. Participants are under no obligation to complete a full circuit of the track and may proceed at their own pace.

Refreshments will be available on site, including a barbecue hosted by Aura to mark their 10th anniversary.

Additional accessible toilet and changing facilities, inclusive of a hoist and changing table, will be in place, and a quiet area will also be made available.

See the No Barriers Foundation Facebook page for more.