Online music library launched for Donegal

Local musicians and music teachers have been urged to make the most of a new online music library for the county.

The new music bank was created by a small team of volunteers at the Donegal Music Education Partnership (DMEP), lead by pianist and tutor, Ellen Quinn.

The new online resource has catalogued over 1,500 musical items that were held at the DMEP office, which is based at the Regional Culture Centre in Letterkenny.

All the items are free to browse online and then can be borrowed from the office.

Ellen Quinn says she would love people to check out the library and make use of this abundance of material that is growing all the time.

“The material is there now and the main thing it that people use it. The main goal is to make the music accessible and used,” Ellen stated.

The project has been ongoing for the last year and Ellen, along with Maureen Fryer-Kelsey from Ramelton and James Sarsteiner, now based in Derry, and with the professional advice from Marianne Lynch of Donegal County Council Library Services.

Manager of DMEP, Martin McGinley said he was delighted with the work carried out by the volunteers and that Ellen, James and Maureen deserve a lot of credit for the work they put in and also Marianne for her advice and encouragement.

The Donegal Music Education Partnership is part of the Donegal Education and Training Board. Martin Gormley, director of schools with Donegal ETB, said the new online catalogue is a very worthwhile initiative.

"This project highlights the importance of volunteers in our music service and indeed in so many organisations throughout Donegal," he said.

Well-known singer Triona Sweeney, who lives in Letterkenny, started off the library project during her time working with the DMEP.

The DMEP is interested in hearing from anyone who would like to donate music scores, instruments or other musical items.

The link can be found here.

Contact musiceducation@dmep.ie or phone 07491 76293.



