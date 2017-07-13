How much do you know about 1916?

Paddy Cullivan is a busy man.

The Dunfanaghy-based comedian, musician, storyteller and part-time historian is the band leader of Late Late Show house band The Camambert Quartet and a regular writer for RTÉ’s popular radio satire Callan's Kicks. He also writes and performs his own fascinating and highly engrossing shows.

We hosted "Solutionism" – his satirical show about how to save Ireland €64 billion euro – last year at The Balor and he’s back this year with "10 Dark Secrets Of The Irish Revolution". 10 Dark Secrets combines satire and song with hundreds of striking images and stark historical insight that will leave you shocked at how little you really knew about the foundation myths of our country.

There’s a lot of dirty laundry aired here. How did the lawyer who prosecuted the 1916 leaders end up in one of the highest positions in the Free State? Why were 280,000 women denied the vital Treaty Election Vote of 1922? What made 2 million Irish people turn from hating 1916 to supporting the War of Independence? What dark secret made Michael Collins sign the Treaty, and why is his assassination even stranger and more covered-up than JFK’s?

All these questions and more will be dealt with in the show to end all 1916 shows, which unfolds like an Irish version of "The Godfather" merged with "JFK".

10 Dark Secrets premiered at the Limerick Spring Festival of Politics and Ideas in April 2016. Since then it has gone on to enjoy sell-out success at The New Ross Kennedy Summer School, The Kilkenomics Festival of Economics and Comedy and Leviathan – Mindfield at Electric Picnic, amongst others, with an international tour in the offing.

Paddy Cullivan’s "10 Dark Secrets of The Irish Revolution" is at The Balor, Ballybofey on Wednesday, July 19th at 8pm. Tickets are €12 (€10 concession) available from The Balor on 0749131840 or online at www.balorartscentre.com.