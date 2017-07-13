Motorists frustrated by long delays on Donegal roads

Irate motorists have taken to social media to complain about lengthy traffic delays due to roadworks on Donegal roads.

One person posted that it took one hour and 55 minutes to travel yesterday (Wednesday) from Letterkenny to Ballyshannon, a journey that usually takes 55 minutes.

Long delays were encountered outside Ballybofey and again on and beyond the Tullyearl junction between Donegal Town and Laghey, where extensive resurfacing is ongoing on the N15.

A combination of Twelfth traffic and people leaving work saw tailbacks from the Tullyearl Roundabout to the Drumlonagher Roundabout and as far as Cherrymore premises on the Donegal town road.

It is expected that similar delays may occur today so motorists should plan accordingly.

