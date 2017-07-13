Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, July 13th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Connell O’Gara, Carrick Lower



- Nan Doran, St Bodan’s, Culdaff



- Hughie Kennedy, Ballybrillaghan, Mountcharles



- Mary McBride, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg



- Sam Parke, Knockbrack, Letterkenny



- Michael McGowan, Edenville, Kinlough



Connell O’Gara, Carrick Lower

The deaths has occurred at St. James Hospital, Dublin of Connell O’Gara, late of Carrick Lower.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.



Nan Doran, St Bodan’s, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Nan Doran, late of St Bodan’s, Culdaff.



Removal from the hospital today, Thursday 13th July, at 3pm, going to her son Teddy’s residence at 85 Cara Bay, Culdaff.



Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later.



Family flowers only or donations if desired to the Hospice Ward, Carndonagh Community Hospital C/O any family member, or Liam Collins, Funeral Directors, Culdaff.



Hughie Kennedy, Ballybrillaghan, Mountcharles



The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Hughie Kennedy, late of Ballybrillaghan, Mountcharles.

Reposing at his home this evening, Wednesday July 12th, from 6pm to 11pm and on Thursday from 11am to 6pm. House private thereafter. Remains arriving at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, on Thursday evening for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday morning with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Donegal Community Hospital, C/o John McGowan Funeral Directors. Parking available beside the wake house, please follow the signs.



Mary McBride, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at Aras Gweedore of Mary McBride, late of Magheraclogher, Bunbeg, gaoth Dobhair



Reposing at her late residence.



Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg on Thursday, July 13th, at 11am with burial afterward in Magheragallon Cemetery.



Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Aras Gweedore c/o any family member or or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.



Rosary at 9pm tonight. House private from after the rosary until 10am.

Sam Parke, Knockbrack, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sam Parke, late of Knockbrack, Letterkenny.



His remains will repose at his late residence.



Funeral from there on Thursday, July 13th, at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Conwal cemetery.



Family time please from 11pm till 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Michael McGowan, Edenville, Kinlough



The death has taken place in London of Michael McGowan, late of Edenville, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Removal of remains to St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, on Friday morning, July 14th, for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterward in St Aidan’s Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to a charity of one’s choice. House strictly private please.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.