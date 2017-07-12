Diver airlifted to hospital after incident off Donegal island

A man has airlifted after getting into difficulty while diving north of Tory Island today, was described as being in a stable condition in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Malin Head Coast Guard Station alerted the 118 CoastGuard Helicopter from Sligo and the Lough Swilly Lifeboat team of the incident at 11.40am.

The incident occurred as a group were deep sea diving 17 miles off the north of Tory island.

The helicopter arrived at the scene and airlifted the casualty to Letterkenny as a precaution but he was expected to make a full recovery, a spokesman confirmed.

The Lough Swilly RNLI team, who were making there way to the scene, were stood down once the man was airlifted.