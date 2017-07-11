Planning application for five storey development in Donegal Town

A planning application has been lodged with Donegal County Council for a large development at Doonan, Drumcliffe and the Mullans which is located within the confines of the town.

The application includes the construction of a five storey building to provide for bulky goods retail sales in four separate units and a restaurant on ground level with office accommodation at first, second and third floor levels.

The application on behalf of Thomas and Norah Gallagher, has been lodged by Paul Doherty, Architects in Donegal.