Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday, July 11th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Desmond Stewart, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

- Mary Gallagher, Luinneach, Gaoth Dobhair

- Margaret Rita McElhinney, Killaloo/ St Johnston

- Denis Hanlon, Dooey, Lettermacaward

- Sam Parke, Knockbrack, Letterkenny

- Patrick John Bruce, Surrey England and Portoo

Desmond Stewart, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Desmond Stewart, late of Woodhill, Sessiagh, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

No wake.

Funeral service in St John’s Church, Ballymore on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice and RNLI Lifeboats, c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.



Mary Gallagher, Luinneach, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Gallagher, late of Luinneach,Gaoth Dobhair.

Removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest today, Tuesday 11th July, at 1pm going to the home of Neilly Gallagher, Factory Road, Gaoth Dobhair to repose.

Removal from there on Wednesday 12th July afternoon at 12.30pm for 1pm Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg with burial afterwards at Maghergallon Cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Áras Gweedore c/o any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors, Gweedore.



Margaret Rita McElhinney, Killaloo/ St Johnston

The deaths has taken place at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady of Margaret Rita McElhinney, nee Gilfillan, formerly of Castletown, St Johnston.

Her remains are reposing at her late home in Longlevens, 84 Ard Ground Road, Killaloo.

Funeral on Wednesday, July 12th,at 10:45am, followed by a service in Kilfennan Presbyterian Church at 11:30am.

Burial afterwards in St Johnston old burial ground.

Family flowers only, donations to Kilfennan Presbyterian Church, c/o Christine Gardiner, 9 Rossdowney Park, Derry.



Denis Hanlon, Dooey, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred at his home of Denis Hanlon, late of Dooey North, Lettermacaward.

His remains are reposing at his late residence, rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass from there on Tuesday, July 11th at 11am at St. Brigid’s Church, Lettermacaward with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 10am.



Sam Parke, Knockbrack, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sam Parke, late of Knockbrack, Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm today, Tuesday July 11th..

Funeral from there on Thursday, July 13th, at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Conwal cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Patrick John Bruce, Surrey England and Portoo

The death has taken place at Epsom General Hospital of Patrick John Bruce, late of 15 Nursery Close, Ewell Surrey England and formerly Rosbeg, Portoo.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 12, at 10am in St Clements Church, Ewell, Surrey followed by a burial at Epsom cemetery

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification