Donegal wind group host "noise" meeting

A meeting is taking place in the Twin Towns next week focusing on the impact of “low frequency noise” generated by wind farms turbines.

The meeting is being hosted by the Finn Valley Wind Action group.

It takes place in the Pyramid Suite of Jackson’s Hotel in Ballybofey on Thursday evening, July 20th at 8pm.

The guest speaker at the meeting is Professor Marianna Alves - Pereira from Lusofona University in Lisbon, Portugal.

Prof. Alves - Pereira has degrees in physics, biomedical engineering and a PhD in environmental science. Her team has been researching vibroacoustic disease since 1980, initially focussed on the low frequency noise (LFN) that impacted on aeronautical technicians.

Other guest due to appearat the Twin Towns event include speakers include Paula Byrne who is the public relations officer with Wind Aware ireland and Dan Kane, the chairman of Wind watch Northern Ireland.

The event will feature each of the speakers who will then be on hand for a public forum at the end of the talks.

The Finn Valley group say the event will give local people and opportunity to to hear “first hand” about the effects of “low frequency noise”.

All are welcome.