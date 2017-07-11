Top artists to have a Swell time on Donegal island

The organiser of the annual Swell festival that is due to take place from July 21 to 23, says there will be a mix of some of Ireland’s top artist as well as young Donegal talent at this years event.

Festival founder, John Muldowney, says he is delighted that such big names as mark Geary will take to the Arranmore stage alongside many young local act who have graduated through the BIMM college in Dublin.

John said artists like Mark Geary are making an extra effort to support the island festival and get an opportunity to showcase his new album.

The pair became friends online initially and from that the artist agreed to attend Swell 2017.

Johnstated : “I told him that we didn’t have a large budget to work with, while he told me that he had a new album coming out that he was hoping to promote. So between the jigs and the reels I am so delighted that Mark Geary will be performing at this year’s Swell.”

Tribute

John also paid tribute to the young and emerging talent performing at this year’s festival, attributing many of the acts to the connections made to BIMM Dublin Music College.

For full details on the line up go to www.swellfestival.com