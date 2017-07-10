An "anxious time" ends for one Donegal community - TD

What was described as "an anxious time" for people worrying about the quality of their water has ended, a Donegal TD said tonight as news that a boil water notice has been lifted in the Fintown area.

The decision by Irish Water and Donegal County Council to notify all customers on the Fintown Public Water Supply that, following advice from the Health Service Executive, the boil water notice issued on the supply on June 2, 2017 has been lifted with immediate effect from the 10th of July has been welcomed.

The boiling notice applied to customers served by the Fintown Public Water Supply and the Meenmore Meeatinney Group Water Scheme since the beginning of June last.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher said this is welcome news for all the residents of the Fintown area who are users and consumers of the water supply from the Meenmore Meeatinney Group scheme. "The past 5 weeks have been a most anxious time for them but thankfully the situation is now dealt with," he said.

He added that the project announced by Irish Water earlier this year will see 5Km of water mains being laid in the Glenties, Fintown and Meenahalla areas. The works to be carried out under this scheme will include replacement of 1 Km of water mains at Fintown, 2.9 Km mains in Glenties and 800 meters in Meenahalla – a further two booster pumping stations will be constructed at Shallogans and at Strabouy. It is expected that all works will be completed by Irish Water within 4 months of the contract being signed and the scheme will cost over €1.1 million when complete.

"I am hopeful that all remaining works on the new €1.1 million scheme will be complete and operational imminently and it is only by completing these works that the future water quality can be guaranteed in the Fintown area in the years ahead," he added.