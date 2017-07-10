Donegal drowning tragedy - victims named by gardaí

Two Lithuanian men who died at sea off Malinbeg yesterday have been officially named by gardaí.

They have been named as 56-year-old Rimantis Barauskas, who lived in Oldcastle, Co Meath and 33-year-old Raimundas Jezdauskas, Ballymahon, County Longford.



Mr Barauskas's body was found washed up on the rocks at Malinbeg around 10.30am yesterday by a local farmer who alerted the emergency services.

An air, sea and land search operation swung swiftly into action and circa 1pm the body of the second man was spotted by the Rescue 118 helicopter and crew from Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat retrieved the body from the sea.

Shane McCrudden, deputy officer in charge with Killybegs Coast Guard confirmed to the Donegal Democrat that one of the men recovered was wearing a life jacket, the other body did not have a life jacket on it when recovered.

Mr McCrudden, told the Democrat this afternoon that the rigid inflatable boat (RIB) washed up on rocks at Malinbeg was “similar” to one he and colleagues rescued four persons from four weeks ago when it ran out of fuel near yesterday’s incident.