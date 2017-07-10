Donegal County Council, Irish Water lift boil water notice on Fintown supply

The boil water notice issued on the Fintown Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect, Irish Water and Donegal County Council have announced.

Irish Water and the county council issued a statement this afternoon saying they wanted to notify all customers on the Fintown Public Water Supply that, following advice from the Health Service Executive, the boil water notice issued on the supply on June 2nd, 2017 has been lifted with immediate effect.

This notice applies to customers served by the Fintown Public Water Supply and the Meenmore Meeatinney Group Water Scheme.

The notice was imposed following the detection of cryptosporidium in a routine sample taken of the water supply. In response, Irish Water and the county council undertook a programme of works that included switching the source from the mountain stream to Lough Muck, which has proven to be a more secure supply. Following on from this, extensive network flushing and monitoring was carried out.

Customers can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth. The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre, on 1850 278 278, is available to answer customer queries, and there is more information on the Irish Water website at www.water.ie

Irish Water and Donegal County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regret any inconvenience caused to householders, the farming and the business community.