Euromillions jackpot winner makes contact with National Lottery

The National Lottery has confirmed it has been contacted by the winner of last Friday’s €29 million EuroMillions jackpot, but for now no further details on who won and where they are from are being released.

The contact came after a weekend of speculation as to who the winner of the life-changing amount is. This is the 11th win in Ireland of the EuroMillions jackpot since it started in 2004, and brings to over €1 billion the amount in Irish EuroMillions winnings.

A National Lottery spokesperson confirmed that contact has been made by the winner, but no other details will be revealed at this stage, including the location of the winning shop.