Donegal drowning tragedy, victims still to be formally identified

Gardaí say the two men who died at sea off Malinbeg yesterday have yet to be formally identified.

The remains of both men were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where post mortems ar due to take place this morning.

Gardaí say there are still working to formally identify the men and are in the process of notifying their family members at present.

The men are from eastern Europe. They were visiting Teelin for a fishing trip over the weekend.

Their Meath registered car had been observed on Teelin Pier on Saturday night as darkness fell, the pair having left earlier that afternoon on a fishing expedition in a five metre Rigid Inflatable Boat.

Irish coastguard manager Declan Geoghegan told RTÉ that there had been no emergency communication from the men that they were in difficulty. He said weather conditions in general at the time were “benign” but locally there were reports locally that water conditions were choppy.

It’s understood the pair had visited the area on a number of occasions.

One body, that of a man in his 50s, was found washed up on a remote beach by a local farmer at Malinbeg on Sunday morning. The local alerted the emergency services and an air and sea search commenced. The second body, a man in his 40s, was located in the water by the Coast Guard helicopter around lunchtime and it was retrieved by members of the Bundoran Lifeboat. The RIB used by the men was also recovered washed up on nearby rocks.

There is a huge sense of shock in the Glencolmcille area as news of the deaths emerged.

Local priest Fr Eddie Gallagher said prayers will be offered for the victims and their families.

Killybegs based county councillor Niamh Kennedy who was at Teelin Pier on Sunday, said there was “a deep sense of sadness” locally. She extended her sympathy to the families of the bereaved. She thanked the emergency services for their great work.