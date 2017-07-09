Donegal to face Galway next

After Roscommon's shock defeat of Galway in the Connacht final, it will be the Galwegians that Donegal will now meet in Round 4 of the Qualifiers, with Mayo playing Cork in the other 4A game.

Donegal last met Galway in the Qualifiers in Croke Park in 2015 at the same stage and thanks to a wonderful Ryan McHugh goal, Donegal were victorious.

It will be the seventh championship meeting between the sides, having met in 1974, 1983, 2002 (twice), 2009 and 2015. Donegal have won the last three championship meetings between the counties.

The tie will be at a neutral venue on July 20th.