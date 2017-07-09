Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, July 9th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Margaret Rita McElhinney, Killaloo/ St Johnston

The deaths has taken place at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady of Margaret Rita McElhinney, nee Gilfillan, formerly of Castletown, St Johnston.

Her remains are reposing at her late home in Longlevens, 84 Ard Ground Road, Killaloo.

Funeral on Wednesday, July 12th,at 10:45am, followed by a service in Kilfennan Presbyterian Church at 11:30am.

Burial afterwards in St Johnston old burial ground.

Family flowers only, donations to Kilfennan Presbyterian Church, c/o Christine Gardiner, 9 Rossdowney Park, Derry.

Denis Hanlon, Dooey, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred at his home of Denis Hanlon, late of Dooey North, Lettermacaward.

His remains are reposing at his late residence and rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass from there on Tuesday, July 11th at 11am at St. Brigid’s Church, Lettermacaward with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 10am.



Violet Lindsay, 1A William Street, Raphoe, formerly Ballindrait

The sudden death has occurred at her home of Violet Lindsay, 1A William Street, Raphoe and formerly of Ballindrait.

Remains reposing at Rodney Bogle’s home, 18 Meadow Hill, Raphoe.

Funeral leaving 18 Meadow Hill on Monday 10th July at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in Eunan’s Church, Raphoe at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in Murlog Cemetery, Lifford.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Rudolf Melch, Garvanagh, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at North West Hospice, Sligo, of Rudolf Melch, late of Garvanagh, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at John Magee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek road, Ballyshannon, on Sunday from 3pm. Funeral service at the funeral home at 3pm also.

Cremation to take place in the Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan, at 10.30am on Monday. No flowers on request.

Donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice c/o John Magee and Sons Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member. House private please

Peggy Carr, Millbrook, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Peggy Carr, Millbrook, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at her residence from 1pm to 10pm on Sunday. Funeral mass Monday at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town with burial afterwards in Clar Cemetery.

House private on the morning of funeral please.

Josie Mulrine, Ardbarnock, Raphoe

The death has occurred at St Joseph’s Hospital Stranorlar of Josie Mulrine, Ardbarnock, Raphoe.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy from 3pm to 10pm today, Sunday 9th July.

Funeral from there on Monday 10th July at 12.30pm for 1pm in Requiem Mass in St Mary’s church, Convoy

Burial afterwards at the family plot at the old cemetery.

