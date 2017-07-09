Two dead following Donegal sea tragedy

The bodies of two men, understood to be a father and son, have been recovered from the water off Malinbeg, Glencolmcille.

One of the bodies was found this morning washed up on a remote beach by a local farmer who informed gardaí who in turn alerted the Coast Guard.

Within a short time concerns were raised to the authorities that two men were seen going out in a boat from Teelin Pier yesterday afternoon and they had not returned.

A search got underway with the Rescue 118 Coast Guard Helicopter, Killybegs Coast Guard, Bunbeg Coast Guard, Arranmore Lifeboat and Bundoran Lifeboat.

This afternoon circa 1pm a second body was located in the water by the helicopter and retrieved by Bundoran Lifeboat and taken to Teelin harbour.

The two men are believed to be originally from Poland but living in Ireland and were visiting Donegal on a fishing trip.

A five metre Rigid Inflatable Boat, RIB, was also recovered washed up on rocks near Malinbeg.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy said the news of the two deaths has come as a great shock to the community and she offered her sympathy to the men’s family.