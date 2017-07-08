Man dies following fatal road traffic collision in Sligo

A man has died following a single vehicle crash at Dromore West, County Sligo at 2.30pm this afternoon.

The man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene after his tractor crashed at Dromore West. The body of the dead man has been removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

The road at the scene is closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.