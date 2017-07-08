Boxer Jason Quigley stops the traffic in Donegal for a wee dance!

In one of his last public appearances in the county before he returns to the United States, Donegal's Jason Quigley succeeded in stopping the traffic in Ballybofey on a very busy Friday afternoon.

Arriving at McElhinney's he spotted the young dancers from the Murphy Moore Dance Academy who were having a fundraising bucket collection and persuaded them to join him with some jigs and reels on the town's Main Street.

The popular boxer has been at home for the last number of weeks after his victory against Glenn Tapia and securing the American Midleweight Championship. During the bout Quigley broke his hand early in the second round round but persevered in spite of the pain.

He has used the last number of weeks well, relaxing, getting together with all his family and friends but at the same time keeping fit and receiving a lot of treatment on his hand.

On Friday Quigley joined children in McElhinney's in Ballybofey where they challenged him on PS4 with some great football games. A true Harps and Donegal supporter, Quigley proved himself as capable with the computer games as he is in the ring. Many had travelled from as far away as Kilcar and even Dungloe.

Quigley said, "The last few weeks have really been great for me - it was great catching up with so many old friends and all the family. It's a great feeling to know that you have all this support at home when you are out there. It's back to the grindstone now - I have a lot of dreams that I want o turn into reality."