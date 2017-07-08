News of Donegal manager Jim McGuinnesse's footballing past reflected by fans

As Donegal prepare to go into battle this evening in their crunch battle against Meath, it seems that what can only be dubbed the 'McGuinness factor is already becoming apparent in far off China.

The All Ireland winning manager made the surprise move from Celtic to Chinese Super League club Beijing Sinobo Guoan.

Yesterday the club fans showed the support for our lads with their very own version of the flag that has been a familiar symbol in Ballybofey, Clones and Croke Park over the last number of years.