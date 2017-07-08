Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, July 8th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Edward John Griffin, Legan, Inver

- Violet Lindsay, Raphoe, formerly Ballindrait

- John (Hughie) Friel, Ballure, Araheera, Fanad

- Ronnie Miller, Drimgorman, Mountcharles

- Vasile Ciobanu, Letterkenny

- Greg (Greggy) Innes, East End, Bundoran

- Rudolf Melch, Garvanagh, Ballyshannon

- Tony McGill, Maghereagh, Castlefin

- Mary Fritz, Mayo, formerly of Toome, Lettermacward



Edward John Griffin, Legan, Inver

The death has occurred of Edward John Griffin, late of Legan, Inver.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence in Legan, today Saturday from 4pm with Rosary at 10pm.

Removal from there on Sunday going to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey, for 11.30am Reqiuem Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town, C/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles or any family member.

A one way system will operate at the wake, entry at the bottom of Castleogeary Hill and exit on the Drumfin or Keelogs road.

Violet Lindsay, Raphoe, formerly Ballindrait

The death has taken place at her home of Violet Lindsay, late of 1A William Street, Raphoe and formerly of Ballindrait, Lifford.

Remains reposing the home of Rodney Bogle,18 Meadow Hill, Raphoe today, Saturday 8th July from 6p.m.

Funeral leaving 18 Meadow Hill on Monday 10th July at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in Eunan’s Church, Raphoe at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in Murlog Cemetery, Lifford.



John (Hughie) Friel, Ballure, Araheera, Fanad

The death has taken place of John (Hughie) Friel, Ballure, Araheera, Fanad.

Reposing at his late residence in Ballure, Fanad. Removal at 12.15pm on Sunday, July 9th, going to St. Mary’s Church for 1pm funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital Comfort Fund. Family time from 11pm till 10am.

Ronnie Miller, Drimgorman, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Ronnie Miller, Drimgorman, Mountcharles.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Georgina Armstrong, at Meenawillaghan, Inver.

Removal on Saturday, July 8th, to St. John’s Church, Inver for service at 2pm followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only.

A one-way system will operate at the wake, entry on the Ardaghey/Ardara Road at Keelogs and exit at Altcor.



Vasile Ciobanu, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Vasile Ciobanu, Letterkenny and formerly Romania.

Reposing at the Eternal Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny, from 7pm to 9pm this evening, Friday, July 7th.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon at the Eternal Chapel of Rest on Saturday, July 8th, followed by burial in Gortlee Cemetery.

Greg (Greggy) Innes, East End, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Greg (Greggy) Innes, 23 Drumacrin Avenue, East End, Bundoran.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Amanda, 41 Silverhill, West End, Bundoran. Removal from there at 10.30am on Saturday morning, July 8th, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

House private to family and close friends, please. Any further enquiries to Conlan and Breslin funeral directors on 086 249 2036.

Rudolf Melch, Garvanagh, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at North West Hospice, Sligo, of Rudolf Melch, late of Garvanagh, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at John Magee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek road, Ballyshannon, on Sunday from 3pm. Funeral service at the funeral home at 3pm also.

Cremation to take place in the Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan, at 10.30am on Monday. No flowers on request.

Donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice c/o John Magee and Sons Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member. House private please.

Funeral arrangements to follow later. All enquiries to John Magee Funeral Director on 071 9851744.

Tony McGill, Maghereagh, Castlefin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony McGill, late of Maghereagh, Castlefin.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving there on Saturday, July 8th, at 10.25am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Castlefin at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Mary Fritz, Mayo, formerly of Toome, Lettermacward

The death has taken place at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar of Mary Fritz, late of Bolling Brook Drive, Swinford, Co. Mayo and formerly of Toome, Lettermacward.

Removal today, Saturday 7th July at 5pm going to Our Lady Help of Christian’s Church, Swinford arriving at 5.30pm.

Funeral mass on Sunday 8th July at 4pm in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacward followed by burial in St Bridgets Cemetery.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.