Today's weather in Donegal

Democrat Reporter

Reporter:

Democrat Reporter

Email:

editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Today's weather in Donegal

Assaroe Lake, Ballyshannon - Photo Ryan Daly - Send your weather photos to editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Early morning mist patches clearing then a bright day with some sunshine at times. Feeling pleasantly warm, with mostly light west to southwesterly winds.


Tonight looks like a bright and quite warm evening with some sunshine. Mostly dry overnight though cloud thickening, with some rain reaching northern and western counties by the morning.