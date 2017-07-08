Today's weather in Donegal
Assaroe Lake, Ballyshannon - Photo Ryan Daly - Send your weather photos to editorial@donegaldemocrat.com
Early morning mist patches clearing then a bright day with some sunshine at times. Feeling pleasantly warm, with mostly light west to southwesterly winds.
Tonight looks like a bright and quite warm evening with some sunshine. Mostly dry overnight though cloud thickening, with some rain reaching northern and western counties by the morning.
