Funding for Donegal Culture Night 2017

€7,500 in funding for Culture Night events being hosted by Donegal County Council this year has been welcomed.

The annual event will be held on Friday September 22 this year with Minister Heather Humphreys announcing grants to local authorities across the country of €190,000.

Minister Joe McHugh said council led events, particularly in Letterkenny, continue to increase in popularity. “Culture Night is a fantastic family event and is now firmly part of the annual arts and culture calendar,” said the Donegal TD.

"It continues to go from strength to strength, offering a range of events and shows which are free to the public.”

Minister Humphreys said: “Culture Night continues to be one of the most successful and magical evenings in the calendar where venues open their doors free of charge and the streets are filled with spectacular performances of culture and creativity.