Grandmother collects €500,000 on ticket bought in Donegal

A happy grandmother today, Friday, collected winnings of €500,000 on last Friday’s EuroMillions Plus draw, on a ticket purchased in Donegal.

The delighted woman was accompanied to National Lottery HQ in Dublin by her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

The winning Quick Pick ticket had been purchased in Whoriskey’s EuroSpar Store in Ramelton.

The National Lottery issued a statement saying the woman hadn’t much luck in recent weeks, having had a spell in hospital. However, she was smiling from ear to ear and claimed that the win had certainly “brightened up my week”.

“I cannot believe that it was me who won,” the woman said. “On Saturday, I saw online and on social media that there was a local winner but it never dawned on me to check my ticket straight away.

“Later that evening I decided to go for a walk with the dog and on the way I put him under my arm and went into the local shop to check my ticket,” she said. “I froze when the guys behind the till told me that I better contact the National Lottery. It has been a roller coaster of a few weeks for me but I’m obviously feeling really, really good now!”

She said she has always been sensible with her money so doesn’t know yet what she will do in the long-term.

“I am going to see my financial advisor first thing in the morning and then I’m going to clear the mortgage,” she said. “What next I don’t know, but I’ll be sure to look after my family.”