Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, July 7th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John (Hughie) Friel, Ballure, Araheera, Fanad

- Ronnie Miller, Drimgorman, Mountcharles

- Vasile Ciobanu, Letterkenny

- Greg (Greggy) Innes, East End, Bundoran

- James McNamee, Drimark and Clar, Donegal Town

- Rudolf Melch, Garvanagh, Ballyshannon

- Tony McGill, Maghereagh, Castlefin

John (Hughie) Friel, Ballure, Araheera, Fanad

The death has taken place of John (Hughie) Friel, Ballure, Araheera, Fanad.

Removal from the nursing unit at Ramelton Community Hospital today, Friday, 7th July, at 4pm going to his late residence in Ballure, Fanad. Removal at 12.15pm on Sunday, July 9th, going to St. Mary’s Church for 1pm funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital Comfort Fund. Family time from 11pm till 10am.

Ronnie Miller, Drimgorman, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Ronnie Miller, Drimgorman, Mountcharles.

Removal from Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, at 4pm today, Friday, July 7th, going to the residence of his sister Georgina Armstrong, at Meenawillaghan, Inver.

Removal on Saturday, July 8th, to St. John’s Church, Inver for service at 2pm followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only.

A one-way system will operate at the wake, entry on the Ardaghey/Ardara Road at Keelogs and exit at Altcor.

Vasile Ciobanu, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Vasile Ciobanu, Letterkenny and formerly Romania.

Reposing at the Eternal Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny, from 7pm to 9pm this evening, Friday, July 7th.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon at the Eternal Chapel of Rest on Saturday, July 8th, followed by burial in Gortlee Cemetery.

Greg (Greggy) Innes, East End, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Greg (Greggy) Innes, 23 Drumacrin Avenue, East End, Bundoran.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Amanda, 41 Silverhill, West End, Bundoran. Removal from there at 10.30am on Saturday morning, July 8th, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

House private to family and close friends, please. Any further enquiries to Conlan and Breslin funeral directors on 086 249 2036.

James McNamee, Drimark and Clar, Donegal town

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of James McNamee, Drimark and Clar, Donegal Town.

His remains reposing at the hospital chapel, Thursday July 6th. Funeral Mass on Friday in St Mary’s Church, Killymard, at 11am with burial immediately afterward in St Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar.

House private please.

Rudolf Melch, Garvanagh, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at North West Hospice, Sligo, of Rudolf Melch, late of Garvanagh, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at John Magee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek road, Ballyshannon, on Sunday from 3pm. Funeral service at the funeral home at 3pm also.

Cremation to take place in the Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan, at 10.30am on Monday. No flowers on request.

Donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice c/o John Magee and Sons Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member. House private please.

Funeral arrangements to follow later. All enquiries to John Magee Funeral Director on 071 9851744.

Tony McGill, Maghereagh, Castlefin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony McGill, late of Maghereagh, Castlefin.

Reposing at his home from 7.30pm today, Thursday, July 6th.

Funeral leaving there on Saturday, July 8th, at 10.25am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Castlefin at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

