Popular Donegal jewellers very much open for business.

One of Letterkenny’s best loved family jewellers, R McCullagh, situated on the cathedral towns main street have moved to allay any doubt about the future of their jewellery and giftware business and they are continuing their proud tradition in business.

The company issued a statement recently to clarify the position of their company after some confusion arose with the recent announcements that CT Ball was closing down after many years in business.

Some people mistakenly linked their closure to R McCullagh’s who wish to express they are definitely not closing and are looking forward to the future.

The confusion arose when nearby jewelry firm CT Ball, run by Lance and Judy Ball, announced that they would be retiring shortly and as a result they would be closing their business.

In a bid to clear the air on the situation Gareth McCullagh, of R McCullagh, says their company are most definitely open for business and are looking forward to continuing their business which has been trading for over 100 years.

The business is now run by Gareth and Julian McCullagh and has been in their family for five generations.

Trading since 1869, they are one of the oldest and respected business in the town they now continue to offer excellent value and innovative design with bespoke jewellery, such as The Letterkenny Collection.

Gareth said he all the staff at R McCullagh Jewellery and Giftware were sending their best wished to Mr and Mrs Ball on their deserved retirement.

He stated: “We would like to take the opportunity to wish Lance and Judy all the best in their well deserved retirement and wish they them well in the future”.

For more information about R McCullagh and their history see www.rmccullagh.com