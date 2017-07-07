Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, July 7th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Angus Mulreany, Drumletafin, Inver

- Vasile Ciobanu, Letterkenny

- Greg (Greggy) Innes, East End, Bundoran

- Ronnie Miller, Drimgorman, Mountcharles

- James McNamee, Drimark and Clar, Donegal Town

- Rudolf Melch, Garvanagh, Ballyshannon

- Bernie Sweeney, Lackenagh, Burtonport

- Packie “Annie” O’Donnell, Brockagh, Dungloe

- John McDermott, Malin Road, Carndonagh

- Joe Lough, Doohill, Ardara

- Joseph Clarke, 525 Bonemaine, Bridgend

- Kathleen Devlin Tullagh Point, Clonmany

- Tony McGill, Maghereagh, Castlefin

The death has taken place of Mary Angus Mulreany, Drumletafin, Inver.

Removal from her late residence today, July 7th, to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey, for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has taken place of Vasile Ciobanu, Letterkenny and formerly Romania.

Reposing at the Eternal Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny this evening, Friday, July 7th, from 7pm to 9pm.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon at the Eternal Chapel of Rest on Saturday, July 8th, followed by burial in Gortlee Cemetery.

The death has taken place of Greg (Greggy) Innes, 23 Drumacrin Avenue, East End, Bundoran.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Amanda, 41 Silverhill, West End, Bundoran. Removal from there at 10.30am on Saturday morning, July 8th, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

House private to family and close friends, please. Any further enquiries to Conlan and Breslin funeral directors on 086 249 2036.

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ronnie Miller, Drimgorman, Mountcharles.

Removal from Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, on Friday at 4pm going to the residence of Roinne’s sister, Georgina Armstrong, at Meenawillaghan, Inver. Removalon Saturday to St. John’s Church, Inver for service at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only. A one-way system will operate at the wake with entry on the Ardaghey/Ardara road at Keelogs and exit via Altcor.

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of James McNamee, Drimark and Clar, Donegal Town.

His remains reposing at the hospital chapel, Thursday July 6th. Funeral Mass on Friday in St Mary’s Church, Killymard, at 11am with burial immediately afterward in St Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar.

House private please.

The deaqth has taken place at North West Hospice, Sligo, of Rudolf Melch, late of Garvanagh, Ballyshannon

Funeral arrangements to follow later. All enquiries to John Magee Funeral Director on 071 9851744.

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Bernie Sweeney, late of Lackenagh, Burtonport.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass today, Friday the 7th of July, at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres and burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

House private please from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Packie “Annie” O’Donnell, Brockagh, Dungloe.

Reposing in McGlynn’s funeral home from 6.30pm Wednesday July 5th, with Rosary at 9pm and also Thursday from 10am with Rosary at 6pm with removal afterwards to his late residence in Brockagh.

Funeral Mass on Friday, July 7th, at 11am in St Crona's Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House is private from 11pm and also on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place of John McDermott, Malin Road, Carndonagh.

Reposing at his home. Removal from there today, Friday, at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

No Mass cards please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Carndonagh Hospice or Donegal Hospice. House private from 10pm till 10am.

The death has taken place at the North West Hospice, Sligo, of Joe Lough, Doohill, Ardara.

His remains will are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 12 midnight to 10am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo c/o any family member.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph Clarke, 525 Bonemaine, Bridgend.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Friday, 7th July, leaving his home at 10.15am going to St Aengus' Church, Burt for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

The death has taken place at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Kathleen Devlin “Cassey”, late of Tullagh Point, Clonmany.

Removal from there Thursday July 6th, at 12noon going to St Colmcille’s Village oratory, Clonmany.

Funeral from there on Friday, July 7th, at 10.40am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Oratory private please from 10pm, Thursday 6th July.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony McGill, late of Maghereagh, Castlefin.

Reposing at his home from 7.30p.m. today, Thursday, July 6th.

Funeral leaving there on Saturday, July 8th, at 10.25am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Castlefin at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

